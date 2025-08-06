Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence

PANews
2025/08/06 20:22
PANews reported on August 6th that White House National Economic Council Director Hassett stated that Trump's top priority is maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve. He expressed willingness to discuss this challenge when asked about the Fed's position. He also criticized the Federal Reserve Board's voting practices as potentially partisan.

