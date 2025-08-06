Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bears aim for levels below $30 as short bets rise

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading in red at around $37.50 on Wednesday after failing to close above a key resistance earlier this week. This downturn is further supported by on-chain and derivatives metrics, which show HYPE’s rising sell dominant phase and short positions hitting a one-month high. The technical analysis suggests a potential downward trend continuation, targeting levels below $30.
CryptoQuant data highlights the rising selling pressure on Hyperliquid. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for HYPE is negative, and its value has been steadily decreasing since mid-July. This metric measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over three months. When the three-month CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value, as it is currently happening, indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.
Hyperliquid Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
CryptoQuant’s summary data also indicates that Hyperliquid’s futures market activity is heating up as more traders are opening leveraged positions alongside negative Spot Taker CVD, signaling a potential correction ahead.
The bearish outlook is further supported by Coinglass' long-to-short ratio, which stands at 0.77 on Wednesday, marking the lowest level in over a month. A ratio below one suggests bearish sentiment in the market as traders are betting that the asset price will fall.
HYPE long-to-short ratio chart. Source: CoinGlass
Hyperliquid price broke below the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early April) on Thursday and declined 10.34%, closing below the daily support at $38.87 in the next two days.
However, HYPE recovered slightly from Sunday to Monday but failed to close above its daily resistance at $38.87 and declined slightly the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade down around $37.64.
If HYPE continues its downward trend, it could retest its 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at $34.40 (drawn from April's low of $9.32 to July's all-time high of $49.88). A successful close below this level could extend the loss to retest its weekly level at $27.49.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 39, below its neutral value of 50, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover on July 23 that still holds, also indicating bearish momentum.
HYPE/USDT daily chart
If HYPE closes above the daily resistance at $38.87, it could extend the recovery toward the July 31 high of $44.70.