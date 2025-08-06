AI-native ERP platform Rillet completes $70 million Series B financing, led by A16z and ICONIQ

PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire , Rillet , an AI- native enterprise resource planning ( ERP ) platform, announced the completion of a $ 70 million Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ , with participation from Sequoia , OakHC/FT , and others. This brings Rillet's total funding raised in a year to over $ 100 million. Founded by former N26 executives, Rillet serves over 200 clients and has doubled its ARR in the past 12 weeks. The company is partnering with accounting firms such as Armanino and Wiss , aiming to reduce book close cycles to days through native integration and embedded AI .

