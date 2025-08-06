Smarter Web issues $21m Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond

Crypto.news
2025/08/06 21:43
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1697+0.53%

Smarter Web Company has issued a Bitcoin-denominated bond convertible into its shares.

Summary
  • Smarter Web Company issues $21M bond denominated in Bitcoin.
  • Bond will be convertible into the company’s shares or BTC.
  • TOBAM already bought the full amount, but the company plans to issue more.

Bitcoin (BTC) is increasingly getting attention among global tradFi firms. On Wednesday, August 6, Smarter Web Company issued “Smarter Convert,” a $21 million convertible bond denominated in Bitcoin, in cooperation with French investment firm TOBAM.

The UK-listed company has already entered into an agreement with TOBAM for the purchase of the $21 million bond. However, Smarter Web plans to issue more of these bonds at market prices to other investors, including TOBAM.

These bonds will enable investors to gain exposure to both Bitcoin and Smarter Web Company. The bonds are interest-free and can be converted into Smarter Web Company shares. If holders choose not to convert, they will receive 98% of the BTC value at the time of repayment.

Bonds like these allow Smarter Web Company to raise capital while offering more flexibility to investors. Because Smarter Web Company is a treasury firm, its shares are more volatile than Bitcoin. For this reason, the bond offers investors additional options for risk management.

Why Bitcoin bonds are a big deal

Bitcoin-denominated bond issuance is a sign that traditional firms and financial regulators are taking the crypto asset seriously. At the same time, it reflects growing interest in Bitcoin among tradFi firms.

Smarter Web Company is a UK-based Bitcoin treasury firm, currently holding 2,050 coins. The firm ranks among the top 25 global Bitcoin treasury companies by assets.

TOBAM is a French investment firm that has been involved in crypto assets since 2016. It was one of the first European asset managers to invest directly in Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2323+8.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 23:39
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
MAY$0.05088+4.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$115,406.43+1.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.39-0.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002022+2.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15943+4.13%
AaveToken
AAVE$263.45+3.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35

Trending News

More

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution