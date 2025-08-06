Nubila integrates Monad to build a high-performance AI-aware network and officially launches validator node sales in partnership with NodeOps

PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized environmental data network Nubila Network announced today the completion of its integration with the high-performance public chain Monad. As the physical perception layer of the AI native system, Nubila will leverage the high-throughput, low-latency execution environment provided by Monad to further unleash the performance potential of its climate data network, achieving: a scalable streaming data network for millions of edge devices, real-time support for AI, robotics, and automated systems, and building a climate intelligence infrastructure suitable for scenarios such as DePIN, WeatherFi, and RWA.

Currently, Nubila has deployed meteorological sensing equipment in more than 120 countries around the world, collecting hyperlocal climate data in real time and promoting data connection between AI and the real world.

At the same time, Nubila's Validator Node has been launched on the NodeOps platform and has started public sales. This node sale is open to the world. Users who purchase before TGE will receive an additional one-time airdrop and get early bonuses.