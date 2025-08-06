Caocao Travel and Shengli Securities cooperate to develop RWA and stablecoin applications

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Sina Finance, Cao Cao Travel signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) for virtual asset cooperation with Victory Securities, a licensed Hong Kong financial institution. The two parties will collaborate in three key areas: tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoin payment applications, and compliant digital currency issuance. This collaboration marks the first systematic exploration of the integration of RWAs with cutting-edge digital financial instruments such as stablecoins in the domestic travel industry. Cao Cao Travel Executive Director and CEO Gong Xin stated that blockchain technology and innovative Web 3.0 models will accelerate the asset tokenization process in the Robotaxi industry.

