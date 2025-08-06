Dollar extends losses after Fed officials hint at near-term rate cut

PANews reported on August 6th that the US dollar fell to a nine-day low against a basket of currencies after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari hinted that the Fed may soon resume rate cuts. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also hinted on Monday that a rate cut is imminent. Last Friday's weaker-than-expected US jobs data boosted expectations of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. LSEG data shows that US money markets currently price in a 91% probability of a September rate cut.

