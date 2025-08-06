TROLL tokens surged 1,300 times in 3.5 months, with one address earning $3.78 million on a single investment.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Lookonchain, a trader named "frostx.sol" purchased 20.91 million TROLL tokens for $2,900 three months ago. He subsequently sold 2.55 million TROLL tokens for $50,700, and currently holds 18.36 million TROLL tokens (market value approximately $3.73 million). With the recent surge in TROLL token prices, his return on investment has reached nearly 1,300 times, with a paper profit of $3.78 million.

