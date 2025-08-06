Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,821 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 15,494 ETH.

According to a report by Lookonchain on August 6th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,821 BTC (approximately $208 million) today, with Fidelity seeing an outflow of 872 BTC (approximately $99.68 million), currently holding 201,220 BTC (approximately $22.99 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 15,494 ETH (approximately $55.93 million), with iShares (Blackrock) seeing an inflow of 24,812 ETH (approximately $89.57 million), currently holding 2,951,895 ETH (approximately $1.066 billion).

