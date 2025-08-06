Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement

Marex will leverage JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain for faster and more efficient settlements.

J.P. Morgan is boosting its crypto credentials with a new partnership. On Wednesday, August 6, financial firm and clearing house Marex became the first to leverage J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys blockchain.

The partnership, in collaboration with Brevan Howard Digital, will enable Marex to reduce settlement risk and facilitate more efficient payments. The firm will use blockchain to settle trades instantly with clients, eliminating the need for slow traditional bank transfers.

Marex will also leverage automated programmable logic to run payments and settlements. The system will operate continuously, with settlements available 24/7. Brevan Howard Digital will facilitate payments through J.P. Morgan’s blockchain.

J.P. Morgan leverages blockchain in finance

Gupta emphasized that J.P. Morgan has been a pioneer in blockchain infrastructure for payments. According to Gupta, the new partnership highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to blockchain innovation.

Despite its use of blockchain tech, the firm is skeptical about digital assets in general. In January 2025, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon stated that Bitcoin had “no intrinsic value,” except for criminals and money launderers.

Still, this has not stopped J.P. Morgan from engaging with the industry, especially following regulatory changes in the U.S. In July, Dimon confirmed the firm would “get involved” in stablecoins, though he reiterated doubts about the necessity of such instruments.