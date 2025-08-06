TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to PRNewswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOX) announced that as of August 5th, the company had accumulated a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens through acquisition and staking. The company, the world's first publicly listed digital asset vault focused on the Bittensor network and its decentralized AI protocol, continues to regularly increase its holdings and actively participates in TAO network staking, aiming to enhance shareholder value through asset appreciation and staking income.

