Sam Altman: We are providing ChatGPT access to the entire federal government for $1 per agency per year

PANews reported on August 6 that OpenAI founder Sam Altman said: We are providing ChatGPT access to the entire federal government for $1 per agency per year. U.S. federal agencies will access our cutting-edge models through the ChatGPT Enterprise Edition for a nominal fee of $1 over the next year.

Earlier today , Anthropic also announced that U.S. federal departments and agencies can now purchase Claude more quickly and easily through the GSA Schedule, helping to transform workflows while ensuring compliance with federal security and compliance requirements.