Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon completion of the merger, American Bitcoin will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ABTC. " The company was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., with Hut 8 holding an 80% stake and the Trump family holding approximately 20% through American Data Centers . American Bitcoin has raised $220 million in private placements to purchase Bitcoin and mining equipment. Following the merger, existing shareholders will retain approximately 98% of the new company, with Eric Trump serving as Chief Strategy Officer.