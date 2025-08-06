Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon completion of the merger, American Bitcoin will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ABTC. " The company was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., with Hut 8 holding an 80% stake and the Trump family holding approximately 20% through American Data Centers . American Bitcoin has raised $220 million in private placements to purchase Bitcoin and mining equipment. Following the merger, existing shareholders will retain approximately 98% of the new company, with Eric Trump serving as Chief Strategy Officer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.