Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago. After losing $26 million in profits, his principal has now dropped by $2 million, leaving him with only $1 million. His losses on the Hyperliquid platform mirror those of other large losers, resulting from frequent position rolling and subsequent stop-outs or liquidations during volatile market conditions. Currently, qwatio still holds $62.5 million worth of BTC short positions, with a liquidation price of $115,368.

