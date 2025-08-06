Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews
2025/08/06 23:39
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2321+8.61%

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder. It plans to rename the company "bitcoin.jp" to promote the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets as corporate vaults. Upon completion of the transaction, Phillip Lord, President of Bakkt International, will serve as CEO of the new company. The acquisition is part of Bakkt's multinational Bitcoin vault strategy. The name change and strategic adjustments are subject to shareholder approval. Specific transaction terms have not been disclosed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
MAY$0.05088+4.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$115,406.43+1.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.39-0.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002022+2.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15943+4.13%
AaveToken
AAVE$263.45+3.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35
Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

Pepeto is shaking up the memecoin scene with real utility, zero trading tax, and a $5.7m presale, positioning itself as a strong 2025 contender against SHIB and DOGE. #sponsored
RealLink
REAL$0.05011+1.45%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+2.91%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002462+0.44%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.008597-29.41%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004956+4.75%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20581+3.39%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001052+3.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 01:00

Trending News

More

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution

TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO