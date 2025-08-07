Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution

Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:46

Karnataka’s tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase’s legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India’s onchain playbook.

Summary
  • Coinbase held high-level talks with Karnataka’s IT minister on blockchain infrastructure and developer support.
  • The discussions signal a strategic shift as Coinbase aims to embed itself in India’s digital public infrastructure.
  • This move follows Coinbase’s exit from India’s retail crypto market in late 2023 amid regulatory challenges.

On August 6, Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal revealed high-level discussions with Karnataka’s IT minister, Priyank Kharge, signaling a strategic pivot for the exchange in India.

The talks centered on blockchain infrastructure, with proposals for developer education, cybersecurity partnerships, and even state-backed hackathons. The meeting marks a deliberate shift in Coinbase’s approach to one of the world’s most challenging crypto markets, where regulatory friction has historically pushed the company to the sidelines.

Local alliances, national implications

According to IT Minister Priyank Kharge, the conversation with Coinbase was less about crypto as an asset class and more about blockchain as a civic tool. In his official statement, Kharge noted that the U.S. firm’s developer platform could help streamline how onchain applications are built and deployed.

For a state that has positioned itself as India’s tech vanguard, the emphasis on blockchain infrastructure aligns with its history of early adoption. Notably, this isn’t Karnataka’s first foray into blockchain.

Back in 2017, Kharge himself spearheaded a seminar on blockchain’s governance potential, framing it as a tool for transparency rather than just a speculative asset. That forward-looking stance makes Karnataka an ideal testing ground for Coinbase’s new approach.

The exchange, which has faced regulatory roadblocks in India since its failed UPI rollout in 2022, appears to be sidestepping direct consumer services altogether. Instead, it’s leveraging its institutional expertise in developer tools, compliance infrastructure, and cybersecurity to embed itself in India’s digital public stack.

The timing is strategic. Coinbase’s talks coincide with its broader push to advise governments on crypto policy, a pivot announced earlier this year. It also follows the exchange’s quiet withdrawal from India’s retail market in late 2023, when it abruptly instructed users to liquidate holdings.

While the company hasn’t officially re-entered trading, its behind-the-scenes maneuvering, including Grewal’s February appointment to the US-India Business Council, hints at a long-game strategy. If Karnataka adopts Coinbase’s proposals, it could serve as a blueprint for other states, softening regulatory resistance in the process.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2323+8.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 23:39
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
MAY$0.05088+4.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$115,406.43+1.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.39-0.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002022+2.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15943+4.13%
AaveToken
AAVE$263.45+3.98%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35

Trending News

More

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO