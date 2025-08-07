TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO

2025/08/07 01:26
Bittensor
Nasdaq-listed TAO Synergies has added significantly to its Bittensor treasury holdings as it strengthens its digital asset treasury strategy.

Summary
  • TAO Synergies holds 42,111 TAO and acquired $10 million worth of the Bittensor token in July.
  • Bittensor is a decentralized artificial intelligence project, currently with a market cap of $3.3 billion.

TAO Synergies, one of the largest publicly-traded holder of Bittensor (TAO) as a treasury asset, announced that it currently holds 42,111 TAO tokens. The number represents tokens the company has acquired and generated via staking.

Bittensor has surged slightly amid the news, with TAO rising by about 3% in the past 24 hours to trade around $347. 

While downside pressure remains after the native token of the decentralized artificial intelligence platform fell from a high of $700 in December 2024, TAO Synergies’ move marks a significant boost. The company acquired $10 million worth of TAO in July as part of its strategy to concentrate on Bittensor.

Betting on decentralized AI

The latest haul of Bittensor tokens adds to the 29,899 the company acquired for $334 per token in July.

In a statement, TAO Synergies executive chairman Joshua Silverman said the company intends to continue accumulating TAO through both purchases and staking.

TAO Synergies has partnered with BitGo to utilize its infrastructure for the custody, staking, and trading of its TAO holdings.

The company’s focus on the AI-related cryptocurrency began in late June, when it rebranded from Synaptogenix. It announced its TAO staking initiative on June 30, 2025, aiming to generate revenue while supporting the Bittensor network’s security and decentralization.

Another company betting big on Bittensor amid the surge in interest across decentralized AI is xTAO, which disclosed in July that it held 41,538 TAO tokens.

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

