A certain whale/institution has increased its holdings by another 27,073 ETH in the past 20 hours, worth approximately $97.62 million.

PANews
2025/08/07 07:59
Ethereum
ETH$3,667.01+2.33%

PANews reported on August 7th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whales/institutions that have been hoarding ETH after creating wallets through BitGo have continued to receive 27,073 ETH (US$97.62 million) from various institutional platforms over the past 20 hours. Currently, over the past three days, they have accumulated a total of 128,204 ETH, worth US$464.5 million, through institutional platforms such as FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo.

