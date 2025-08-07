Iren Mining Company's Bitcoin Production and Mining Machine Utilization Rate Surpassed MARA in July

PANews
2025/08/07 08:21
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2565+22.90%

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, mining company Iren Limited (stock code: IREN) announced that it has surpassed competitor MARA in both production and mining machine utilization. The announcement revealed that Iren's production in July was 728 BTC, a 0.79% increase, while MARA's production was 703 BTC. Iren's mining machine utilization rate exceeded 90%. Iren's average hash rate was 45.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), while MARA's actual hash rate was 43.94 EH/s, and the operating rate of its mining fleet was slightly below 75%.

