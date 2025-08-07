Iren Mining Company's Bitcoin Production and Mining Machine Utilization Rate Surpassed MARA in July

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, mining company Iren Limited (stock code: IREN) announced that it has surpassed competitor MARA in both production and mining machine utilization. The announcement revealed that Iren's production in July was 728 BTC, a 0.79% increase, while MARA's production was 703 BTC. Iren's mining machine utilization rate exceeded 90%. Iren's average hash rate was 45.4 exahashes per second (EH/s), while MARA's actual hash rate was 43.94 EH/s, and the operating rate of its mining fleet was slightly below 75%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.