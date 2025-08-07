The number of daily transactions on the Ethereum network rose to 1.87 million, approaching the all-time high of 1.96 million set in January 2024.

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Etherscan data showed that Ethereum's daily transaction count rose slightly to 1.87 million yesterday, approaching the all-time high of 1.96 million set on January 14, 2024. Nansen Senior Research Analyst Jake Kenni stated that this surge was primarily driven by increased trading volume for stablecoins USDC, Tether, and the decentralized exchange Uniswap. The surge in stablecoin trading volume may be linked to activities in Washington. Sara Gherghelas, Senior Analyst and Researcher at DappRadar, stated that the passage and signing of the GENIUS Act, which provides a legal framework for stablecoins operating in the United States, has boosted market confidence.