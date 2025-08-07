Backed's xStocks tokenized US stock trading volume exceeds $2 billion

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, the physical asset platform Backed has launched a series of tokenized shares, allowing investors to purchase tokens that track the prices of popular stocks such as Tesla, Apple, and Nvidia. According to the xStocks Dune dashboard, the total trading volume of these tokenized shares, called xStocks, has exceeded $2 billion. However, the total number of unique holders of xStocks tokens remains relatively low, at approximately 25,500. The tokenized version of Tesla stock is the most popular, with 11,000 holders. The S&P 500 index token is second, with nearly 10,000 holders.

