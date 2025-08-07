PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA

PANews
2025/08/07 09:36
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000000004-99.99%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14165+1.76%

PANews reported on August 7th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of a new category of stock perpetual contracts within its PancakeSwap perpetual contracts platform: stock perpetual contracts. Users can trade Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) perpetual contracts entirely on-chain, with leverage up to 25x.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches

Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches

PANews reported on August 7th that Scam Sniffer tweeted that the Bing search engine's "DappRadar" phishing website ranked first, reminding users to verify URLs.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049-37.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/07 10:37
CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?

CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?

Written by: CCTV News On the 18th local time, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation Act for American Stablecoins" (referred to as the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.828+2.29%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03824+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 13:18
APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

The APY of most yield-bearing stablecoins is between 2%-5%.
Share
PANews2025/05/04 10:51

Trending News

More

Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches

CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position is on the verge of liquidation, with a total loss of approximately $2.34 million in recent transactions.

Luxor COO: Trump's tariff reforms will squeeze the US Bitcoin mining market