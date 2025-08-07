Jupiter launches Jupiter Plugin, a customizable plugin that doesn't require RPC.

PANews
2025/08/07 10:15
PANews reported on August 7th that Jupiter announced the launch of the Jupiter Plugin. This is an open-source, lightweight, plug-and-play version of Jupiter that allows users to seamlessly integrate end-to-end swap functionality into their applications with minimal effort. Users can deploy it by simply adding a few lines of code. Its main features are:

  • Seamless Integration: Embed Jupiter's Swap functionality directly into your application without redirection.
  • Multiple display options: Choose between integrated, widget or modal display modes.
  • Customizable options: Configure the exchange form to suit your application needs.
  • No RPC: Plugins can be integrated without any RPC, Ultra is responsible for handling transaction sending, wallet balance and token information.
  • Ultra Mode: Access all Ultra Mode features.
