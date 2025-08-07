Trollface creator says he has no intention of participating in a memecoin based on his work and will not take legal action

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Carlos Ramirez (nicknamed Whynne, creator of Trollface) stated in his first interview in a decade that he has "no intention" of participating in the surging Solana meme coin based on his creation, citing the capitalist nature of cryptocurrency as a potential interference with artistic expression. Whynne stated that he "constantly" receives tokens for Trollface-related meme coins and has no desire to participate or take legal action against the surging Troll meme coin, which has surged in value by over 1,050% in the past two weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.