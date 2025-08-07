Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight

2025/08/07 12:23
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight (12:00 Beijing time)! Billions of dollars will begin to flow into the United States, mainly from countries that have taken advantage of the United States for many years. The only thing that can stop America from being great is a radical left-wing court that wants to see our country fail!"

Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , @qwatio , a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid platform, was forced to close six times in just three days, with
PANews2025/06/26 18:17
Crypto Market July Report: The Tariff War Enters a Desensitization Period, and Three Major Dynamics Emerge in the Post-Tariff Era

July marked a pivotal turning point for global markets. Trump, in a rare move, pressured the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to ease government debt pressure. However, Powell, upholding
PANews2025/08/07 12:00
Crypto Asset Manager Parataxis to Go Public in SPAC Merger, $640M BTC Treasury in Focus

Parataxis Holdings, an institutional digital asset manager, has confirmed a SPAC merger with SilverBox Corp IV to raise up to $640 million for a NYSE-listed Bitcoin treasury company. The combined firm will be named Pubco and will trade under the ticker “PRTX,” an official release noted. SPAC Earmarks $31M for BTC Purchase The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal will deliver up to $240 million to Parataxis Holdings, subject to shareholder redemptions. “This includes $31 million of equity that will be funded immediately to purchase BTC,” the company said. Further, the deal values the combined company at $400 million, at a $10 share price. The share purchase agreement will give Pubco the flexibility to raise additional capital as needed to support the continued accumulation of BTC, it added. According to Parataxis CEO Edward Chin, the deal would make the new entity “well capitalised” to execute a BTC treasury strategy in the US. “We will also be ideally positioned to further establish and grow our successful foothold in South Korea with Parataxis Korea,” Chin said. Bitcoin Treasury Model Uptick The SPAC merger follows several other companies’ models in pursuing a Bitcoin treasury strategy, led by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). Corporate buyers and Wall Street investors have added more than 166,000 Bitcoin in July. Per Bitcoin Treasuries data , the total BTC holdings, including publicly traded companies and exchange-traded products, increased to 3.64 million BTC worth $428 billion at month-end. “Today’s announcement brings us closer to realizing our vision of creating a publicly listed entity that delivers differentiated exposure to Bitcoin via a disciplined, institutional platform investing across underserved growth markets,” CEO Edward Chin added. Besides, the SPAC deal will specifically allow the firm to expand its BTC treasury strategy in the US and South Korean markets.
CryptoNews2025/08/07 12:14

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $35.1243 million yesterday, with only the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF seeing a net outflow of ETH.

DigiFT to Launch CUBX, Southeast Asia’s First Regulated Fintech Loan Tokenization Product