DigiFT to Launch CUBX, Southeast Asia’s First Regulated Fintech Loan Tokenization Product

PANews
2025/08/07 11:50
PANews reported on August 7th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, will launch CUBX, Southeast Asia's first regulated fintech loan tokenization product. The token, issued by Singapore-based Docking Tech, is based on accounts receivable from BantuSaku, an Indonesian P2P lending platform regulated by the OJK. The token has an expected annual yield of 12%. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to provide digital microloans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises in Indonesia.

PANews2025/06/26 18:17
