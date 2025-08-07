Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $91.5543 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after four consecutive days of outflow

PANews reported on August 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 6, Eastern Time) was US$91.5543 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$41.9258 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$57.269 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.3544 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.304 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$5.3677 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.381 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$148.505 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.742 billion.