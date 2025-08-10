Data: APT, ARB, AVAX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which APT unlocking value is approximately US$52.1 million

PANews reported on August 10th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as APT, ARB, and AVAX will see large amounts of unlocking next week, including:

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 12, representing 2.20% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $52.1 million.

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on August 16, representing 2.04% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $41.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 15th, accounting for 0.51% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$39.2 million.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 15th, accounting for 1.21% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$17.5 million.

Solayer (LAYER) will unlock approximately 27.02 million tokens at 10:00 PM Beijing time on August 11th, accounting for 9.51% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$17 million.

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 15th, accounting for 5.98% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$16.8 million.

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 13.29 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 11th, accounting for 6.51% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.3 million.

Peaq (PEAQ) will unlock approximately 84.84 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 12, representing 7.03% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $5.6 million.

BounceBit (BB) will unlock approximately 42.9 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 11, accounting for 6.36% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$5.4 million.