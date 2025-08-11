ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Passive Income Cash

CryptoNews
2025/08/11 00:00
Bitcoin
BTC$117,368.15-3.58%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005182-5.48%
GET
GET$0.0124-1.39%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0009899-5.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.50%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003506-8.07%
XRP
XRP$3.0532-6.50%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22195-8.53%
RWAX
APP$0.003137-3.38%

ALL4 Mining has launched an innovative mobile application that provides a new way for cryptocurrency holders to increase their value. Through this application, users can convert their digital assets such as XRP, BTC and DOGE into daily passive income, thereby obtaining a more stable cash flow in the cryptocurrency market. In this rapidly developing digital age, how to effectively use the crypto assets in hand has become the focus of investors, and ALL4 Mining’s mobile application undoubtedly provides an answer worth trying.

Key Highlights of the Mobile App Launch

Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments.

Enhanced Security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are.

Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in.

Diverse Contract Options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals.

24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations.

Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.

Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$140013 days$18.2$1400+$236.6=$1636.6Yes
$300020 days$42$3000+$840=$3840Yes
$500031 days$74$5000+$2294=$7294Yes
$10,00040 days$170$10,000+6800=$16,800Yes
$30,00050 days$540$30,000+$27,000=$57,000Yes
$50,00048 days$930$50,000+$44,640=$94,640Yes

Click to view more contract benefits

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry.

ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience.

Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$998 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$998 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 14th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $998 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $248 million
Share
PANews2025/08/14 23:30
Chainlink’s LINK Hoard Blasts Past 100,000

Chainlink’s LINK Hoard Blasts Past 100,000

After Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network revealed plans to create a LINK reserve, the team has now disclosed that the Chainlink Reserve added another 44,109.76 LINK, pushing its total stash past the 100,000 threshold. Chainlink’s Reserve Vault Hits 109K Tokens Worth $12.6M Last week, Chainlink unveiled plans for a LINK reserve, funded by network revenue and […]
Chainlink
LINK$22.2-6.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00701-9.78%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 23:45
Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

PANews reported on August 14th that Puffer Finance announced the official launch of the UniFi V2 testnet, supporting rollup technology based on Ethereum, offering sub-second confirmations, atomic L2→L1 withdrawals, the
L1
L1$0.006666+0.93%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072+1.40%
Puffer
PUFFER$0.2213-9.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 23:50

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$998 million, mainly due to the short position

Chainlink’s LINK Hoard Blasts Past 100,000

Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

Tether adds native Bitcoin Lightning support to wallet development kit

APT Miner launches next-generation contracts