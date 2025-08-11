Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 05:01
Bitcoin
BTC$118,281.44-3.78%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000974+1.45%

At today’s bitcoin price and network difficulty, and with electricity costs set at just $0.02 per kilowatt-hour, a select group of mining rigs pull in serious profits—these are the top 50 machines doing it best in August 2025.

Power, Profit, and Precision: Today’s Top 50 BTC Mining Machines

The economics of bitcoin (BTC) mining can shift overnight, but for operators with ultra-low electricity costs, some machines stand out as clear profit leaders. The following ranking captures the most profitable miners this weekend between Aug. 9 to 10, 2025, based on metrics from asicminervalue.com, BTC’s price, the current network difficulty, and an energy rate of $0.02 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). It’s a rare view into how raw hashrate, power draw, and design efficiency combine to turn watts into wealth.

Tier 1 – Elite Class ($40–$30/day)

Towering over all others is Bitmain’s Antminer S21e XP Hydro 3U, a direct liquid-to-chip behemoth delivering 860 terahash per second (TH/s) and pulling in $43.56 a day under these conditions. Its 11,180-watt appetite is substantial, but efficiency keeps it unmatched at the top.

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025Bitmain’s Antminer S21e XP Hydro 3U

Only one other miner cracks the upper-$20s range—Auradine’s Teraflux AH3880, pushing 600 TH/s at 8,700 watts for $28.98 daily. While the AH3880 doesn’t challenge Bitmain’s flagship in pure output, it cements Auradine’s position as a serious player in the hydro-cooled high-performance category.

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025Auradine’s Teraflux AH3880

Tier 2 – Heavy Hitters ($29–$20/day)

Below the elite two is a dense cluster of profit machines dominated by Bitmain, Bitdeer, Canaan, and Microbt. Bitmain’s Antminer S21 XP+ Hydro leads this tier, matching 500 TH/s with $25.81/day, followed closely by Bitdeer’s Sealminer A2 Pro Hydro at $24.87/day for the same hashrate. Bitmain also fields the S21 XP Hydro at 473 TH/s and $24.19/day, while the S19 XP Hydro 3U brings in $24.04 with a slightly higher 512 TH/s rating.

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025Bitmain’s Antminer S21 XP+ Hydro (pictured left) and Microbt’s Whatsminer M63S++ (pictured right).

Canaan’s Avalon A1566HA 2U proves it can run with the big names, delivering 480 TH/s for $23.44/day. Microbt’s Whatsminer M63S++, clocking 464 TH/s, produces $22.94 daily, just ahead of Bitdeer’s Sealminer A2 Hydro at $21.84. Bitmain’s S21e XP Hydro delivers 430 TH/s and $21.78/day, with the Whatsminer M63S+ rounding out the bracket at 424 TH/s and $20.66/day.

Tier 3 – Solid Performers ($19–$15/day)

For operators chasing steady profitability without the power extremes of Tier 1 and 2, Tier 3 offers compelling options. Microbt’s Whatsminer M63S produces 390 TH/s for $18.72/day, and Auradine appears again with the Teraflux AI3680 at 375 TH/s and $18.63/day.

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025The hydro-cooled Microbt’s Whatsminer M63S (pictured left) and the immersion mining unit Auradine’s Teraflux AI3680 (pictured right).

The Whatsminer M66S++ follows at 356 TH/s for $17.60/day. Bitmain’s S21 Hydro pulls 335 TH/s for $16.49/day, while the S21+ Hydro yields $15.85/day from 319 TH/s. The Whatsminer M63 matches the $15.81 mark with 334 TH/s, just ahead of the M66S+, which turns 318 TH/s into $15.50/day.

Tier 4 – Consistent Earners ($14–$10/day)

Here, a mix of cooling styles comes into play. Bitmain’s immersion models lead with the S21 XP Immersion at 300 TH/s and $15.12/day, and the S21 Immersion at 301 TH/s and $14.45/day. Microbt’s M66S delivers 298 TH/s for $14.31/day, while Bitmain’s S21e Hyd pushes 288 TH/s for $14.03/day. The S19 XP+ Hyd appears twice—once at 293 TH/s for $14.00/day and again at 279 TH/s for $13.33/day. The air-cooled S21 XP produces 270 TH/s for $13.61/day, flanked by Microbt’s M66 at 280 TH/s and $13.26/day.

Canaan’s Avalon A1566I, an immersion model, outputs 261 TH/s for $12.69/day, matched by Bitdeer’s Sealminer A2 Pro Air at 255 TH/s. Bitmain’s S19 XP Hyd (257 TH/s, $12.06/day) and S21 Pro (234 TH/s, $11.63/day) keep the flow going, followed by Microbt’s M53S at 260 TH/s for $11.55/day. Bitmain’s S21+ (235 TH/s, $11.51/day) sits alongside Microbt’s M60S++ (226 TH/s, $11.13/day) and Bitdeer’s Sealminer A2 at the same hashrate and $11.07/day.

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025Canaan’s Avalon A1566I immersion miner (pictured left) and Canaan’s air-cooled Avalon A15Pro (pictured right).

Bitmain’s S21+ appears again at 225 TH/s for $11.02/day, with the hydro-cooled T19 Pro Hydro delivering 235 TH/s for $10.89/day. Auradine closes this tier with the Teraflux AT2880 at 222 TH/s and $10.78/day, followed by Canaan’s Avalon A15Pro-218T at 218 TH/s for $10.64/day, Bitmain’s S21+ (216 TH/s, $10.58/day), and Microbt’s M60S+ at 212 TH/s for $10.33/day.

Tier 5 – Foundation Level ($9–$4/day)

While these machines earn less per day, they still maintain strong efficiency profiles at $0.02/kWh. Microbt’s M33S++produces 242 TH/s for $10.28/day, while Canaan’s Avalon A15XP-206T outputs 206 TH/s for $9.96/day. The hydro-cooled M53 from Microbt earns $9.88/day at 230 TH/s, and Bitmain’s S21 clocks 200 TH/s for $9.70/day.

Microbt’s M56S follows with 212 TH/s at $9.40/day, just above Canaan’s Avalon A15-194T at 194 TH/s and $9.29/day. Bitmain’s T21 produces 190 TH/s for $9.08/day, with Microbt’s M60S at 186 TH/s and $8.93/day. Canaan’s Avalon A1566 adds 185 TH/s for $8.88/day, and closing out the top 50 is Bitmain’s S19 Pro+ Hyd, delivering 198 TH/s for $8.65/day.

Across these tiers, Bitmain claims 23 of the top 50 spots, Microbt holds 15, Canaan secures 6, Bitdeer captures 4, and Auradine makes 2 high-impact appearances. Hydro-cooled rigs dominate the upper tiers, but air and immersion models still play critical roles for miners optimizing capital and operational strategies. With efficiency gains and new releases always on the horizon, the current leaders set a high bar for profitability in 2025’s mining landscape.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1255-5.21%
Threshold
T$0.01638-9.05%
U
U$0.0274-1.61%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1267-0.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.15-4.46%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Justin Sun took legal action against Bloomberg for allegedly misrepresenting his assets.
SUN
SUN$0.024425+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 03:58
Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Citigroup is looking to make a further foray into the crypto and blockchain ecosystem with custody and payments solutions for stablecoins and crypto exchange-traded funds. The U.S. banking giant is considering a move into crypto custody, stablecoin payments, and other…
U
U$0.0274-1.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1345-8.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 04:11

Trending News

More

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Sapien to launch token to reward human intelligence in AI training

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?