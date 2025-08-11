Another Win for XRP as Ripple Secures New SEC Waiver, Accelerating Institutional Adoption

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 07:05
DAR Open Network
D$0,03417-9,36%
U
U$0,0267-2,37%
XRP
XRP$3,1035-6,91%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03993-6,59%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02821-1,98%
WINK
WIN$0,00006114-6,29%

XRP gains fresh momentum after Ripple secures a new SEC waiver removing a Regulation D disqualification, paving the way for institutional integration, accelerating adoption, boosting capital-raising opportunities, and strengthening market confidence.

Ripple Scores Another SEC Victory, Fueling XRP’s Push Into Institutional Portfolios

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted Ripple Labs a waiver on Aug. 8, 2025, from a Regulation D disqualification provision tied to a prior injunction. The case began with a complaint filed on Dec. 22, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, in which the SEC alleged that Ripple’s sale of XRP violated Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The court issued a final judgment on Aug. 7, 2024, permanently enjoining Ripple from further violations. Both parties filed appeals before moving toward a settlement in May 2025 and fully withdrawing their appeals last week. The settlement sought to have the court dissolve the injunction, which would have removed Ripple’s inability to use Regulation D’s Rule 506 exemption for certain private offerings. However, the district court rejected that request, prompting the SEC to issue the waiver.

“In light of the facts and circumstances, including the Commission’s prior decision to resolve this matter in a manner pursuant to which the Final Judgment’s injunction against Ripple would have been dissolved, thereby removing Ripple’s Regulation D disqualification,” the SEC stated in its order, adding:

Regulation D is a set of rules from the SEC that provides exemptions from the normal registration requirements for certain types of private offerings. It allows companies, particularly smaller ones, to raise capital from investors without the time and expense of a public offering.

The order concluded: “IT IS ORDERED, pursuant to Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of the Securities Act, that a waiver from the application of the disqualification provision of Rule 506(d)(1)(ii)(A) of the Securities Act resulting from the Final Judgment’s injunction against Ripple is hereby granted to Ripple.”

The decision drew immediate reaction from cryptocurrency advocates. Lawyer Bill Morgan commented on social media platform X: “Ripple had another win with the SEC immediately ordering an exemption from the Bad Actor disqualification arising from the permanent injunction.” He added:

Following the conclusion of the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit, XRP’s value has seen a significant boost. This regulatory clarity is driving a new wave of institutional interest, with more companies developing treasury strategies utilizing XRP. This has also heightened prospects for a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), further fueling market optimism.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

Mining without the support of large mining pools is still like buying a lottery ticket.
Wink
LIKE$0,011192+0,81%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1848-10,93%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003082+1,64%
WINK
WIN$0,00006119-6,13%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 10:14
Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Author: Liz Editor: Sherry background In the previous issue of Web3 Security Beginners’ Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls, we talked about clipboard security. Recently, a victim contacted the SlowMist security team,
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:00
Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0929+4,73%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 14:28

Trending News

More

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics