A whale/institution once again increased its holdings by over $200 million in ETH, currently holding over $900 million in ETH

PANews reported on August 11th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale/institution has added another 49,533 ETH (worth $210.68 million) from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. Currently, the whale holds a total of 221,166 ETH (worth $940.73 million) spread across six different wallets.
According to previous news , a certain whale/institution has hoarded more than 170,000 ETH in the past four days, equivalent to approximately US$670 million.
