TRM Labs: Embargo Ransomware Group Transfers $34 Million in Cryptocurrency Since April

PANews
2025/08/11 07:39

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs stated that a ransomware group called Embargo has transferred over $34 million in ransom-related cryptocurrency since April. Embargo currently holds approximately $18.8 million in cryptocurrency in unaffiliated wallets, a tactic experts believe may be intended to delay detection or exploit improved money laundering conditions in the future. Embargo operates using a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, primarily targeting industries with high downtime costs, including healthcare, business services, and manufacturing. It also tends to target victims in the United States, likely due to their greater ability to pay.

TRM's investigation suggests that Embargo may be a rebranded version of the notorious BlackCat (ALPHV) group, which vanished earlier this year after a suspected exit scam. The two groups share technical overlap, using the Rust programming language, operating similar data leak websites, and exhibiting on-chain connections through shared wallet infrastructure. While not as overtly aggressive as LockBit or Cl0p, Embargo employs a dual extortion strategy: encrypting the victim's system and threatening to release sensitive data unless the victim pays. In some cases, the group publicly names victims or leaks data on its website to increase pressure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

Mining without the support of large mining pools is still like buying a lottery ticket.
Wink
LIKE$0.011192+0.81%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1848-10.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003082+1.64%
WINK
WIN$0.00006119-6.13%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 10:14
Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Author: Liz Editor: Sherry background In the previous issue of Web3 Security Beginners’ Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls, we talked about clipboard security. Recently, a victim contacted the SlowMist security team,
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:00
Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 14:28

Trending News

More

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics