An Ethereum developer was detained in Türkiye for allegedly helping others abuse Ethereum.

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BeInCrypto, an Ethereum developer known as "Fede's Intern" was detained in Izmir, Turkey, on suspicion of helping others "abuse" Ethereum. In a post on X, the developer stated that authorities accused him of facilitating this activity. "Fede's Intern" denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that he and his team are "just infrastructure builders" and are willing to cooperate with authorities. During his "detention," he posted intermittent updates, stating that he had been moved to a private room and provided with food. He also claimed that arrangements were being made to leave Turkey for Europe on a private jet within a few hours. Upon arrival in Europe, he will continue to fight the charges with his legal team.