The Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH and currently holds 9,154 ETH.

PANews
2025/08/11 09:08
Ethereum
ETH

PANews reported on August 11th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH (worth $7.44 million) at $4,202. On February 24th, the attacker stole $49.5 million and purchased 17,696 ETH at $2,798. As the price of ETH rose, the attacker sold 1,770 ETH (worth $5.88 million) at $3,321 and sent 4,501 ETH (worth $15.03 million) to Tornado Cash on July 17th. The attacker still holds 9,154 ETH (worth $38.85 million).

