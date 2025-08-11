Glyph Exchange officially completes strategic acquisition and upgrades to the new BTC-Fi Super DEX - Molten Finance

PANews
2025/08/11 10:00
Bitcoin
BTC$118.941,69-%3,70
Core DAO
CORE$0,4911-%5,86

PANews reported on August 8th that Glyph Exchange, the largest native BTC-Fi decentralized exchange, has completed its merger and reorganization with Bitflux Finance, driven by the Core Foundation. The merger and reorganization marks another key milestone for Core Chain in its development of Bitcoin financial infrastructure.

Molten Finance will inherit Glyph Exchange's original technology and user system, and introduce a more forward-looking protocol architecture. Combining Uniswap V4's modular AMM mechanism with Curve-like stablecoin liquidity pool design, it is committed to providing efficient, stable and scalable trading solutions for both retail users and institutional clients.

The new super-platform will fully support the trading of Bitcoin and its derivatives, the circulation of compliant stablecoins, and the access of on-chain RWAs, establishing the BTC-Fi multi-asset liquidity hub. Former Glyph users' liquidity positions and token assets will be seamlessly migrated to the Molten platform, ensuring operational continuity and asset security.

Molten Finance will serve as the core hub of the Core Chain BTC-Fi ecosystem, driving the development of a new generation of de-BTC-Fi. Please pay attention to the upcoming incentive plan and ecosystem construction progress.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1256-%9,70
Memecoin
MEME$0,002016+%2,75
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008849-%1,91
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 15th: US July PPI is higher than expected, the market
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1256-%9,70
Memecoin
MEME$0,002016+%2,75
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008849-%1,91
Share
PANews2025/08/15 10:09
Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed digital asset finance company Oblong released its second-quarter financial results report ending June 30, 2025, disclosing that based on its
Bittensor
TAO$375,99-%5,89
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000072-%1,36
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0929+%4,73
Share
PANews2025/08/15 10:28

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)

Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens