CMB International's public fund fund completed RWA with partners through multi-chain deployment

PANews reported on August 11 that CMB International Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its cooperation with DigiFT to realize the real-world asset tokenization (RWA) and on-chain distribution of CMB International USD Money Market Fund. Through the recognition of the fund in Hong Kong and Singapore, token products issued by DigiFT and linked to the performance of CMB International USD Money Market Fund will provide on-chain sales services to qualified professional investors on the DigiFT platform.

DigiFT, a renowned Singapore-based licensed RWA exchange, and OnChain, an RWA service provider, provided distribution and technical support for this token product. This token product is the first in the industry to be distributed across multiple jurisdictions and on the DigiFT platform across multiple chains, supporting multi-modal token subscriptions and redemptions, and providing multi-dimensional liquidity. It offers leading advantages in technology, compliance, and user experience.