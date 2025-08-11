Whales "set 10 major targets first" and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $2.08 million

PANews reported on August 11th that according to @ai_9684xtpa, a trader who "set 10 major targets first" had not taken profit or reduced his BTC long position opened on August 3rd, he would have realized a floating profit of $2.08 million. He opened a long position of 267,322 BTC at $112,891.3, marking his first public trade since July.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.