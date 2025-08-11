Nansen CEO transferred 1 million LDO to Coinbase half an hour ago and currently still holds 1 million LDO

2025/08/11 10:38
PANews reported on August 11th that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik transferred 1 million LDO (US$1.46 million) to Coinbase half an hour ago. Alex Svanevik received an investment/advisory allocation of 5 million LDO from Lido in December 2020, and after this transfer, he still holds 1 million LDO.

Powell: Banks can provide banking services and conduct related business to the cryptocurrency industry

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: Banks can provide banking services to the cryptocurrency industry and conduct related businesses, provided that the safety and soundness
PANews2025/06/24 22:41
The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market suffered across the board over the past 24 hours, with declines ranging from 2% to 9% due
PANews2025/08/15 10:44
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
PANews2025/06/21 08:30

