Ethiopia Freezes New Power Permits for Crypto Miners Amid Grid Constraints

Ethiopia is halting new electric power permits for data mining companies, effectively freezing the expansion of crypto-mining operations due to limited capacity.

The decision follows a surge in interest, with 25 bitcoin mining firms already operating and nearly 20 more awaiting approval, drawn by Ethiopia’s cheap tariffs and abundant hydropower. EEP had marketed power sales to miners—paid in foreign currency—as a way to monetize excess energy, but experts warn actual consumption may be higher than reported, potentially affecting local access. Crypto miners were major contributors to Ethiopia’s $338 million in power export revenue last year, a 141% increase. Despite operating 20 power stations and exporting electricity to neighbors like Kenya and Djibouti, only about half of Ethiopians are connected to the grid. The upcoming commissioning of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is expected to add 5,000 megawatts to the national grid, but officials say major investment in transmission infrastructure is still needed to expand access.

