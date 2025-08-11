Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $327 million last week, marking the 13th consecutive week of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$327 million last week (August 4 to August 8, Eastern Time). It is worth noting that all nine ETFs had net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$109 million. The total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.37 billion. The second largest was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of US$105 million. The total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$9.85 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$23.38 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.77%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.82 billion.