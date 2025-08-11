Solayer launches SVM native cross-chain bridge, what are the highlights?

I've heard that Solayer is about to launch its own SVM native cross-chain bridge. Honestly, given the constant hacking of cross-chain bridges and the widespread interconnectivity of blockchains, the very idea of a "cross-chain bridge" always makes one frown. So what's Solayer's approach this time? Here's my take:

1) Unlike traditional cross-chain bridges that rely on multi-signatures or relay nodes, Solana utilizes the native proof-of-stake mechanism of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Simply put, it generates cryptographic proof of asset transfers directly at the Solana Virtual Machine level, rather than relying on the "honesty assumption" of external validators. Specifically, it utilizes a database-free architecture combined with pure PDA (Program Derived Address) logic. Traditional cross-chain bridges typically require a centralized database to record cross-chain states, making them a prime target for hackers. PDA, however, is Solana's unique deterministic address generation mechanism, where all states are stored directly on-chain and derived through program logic. To put it in perspective, this is like changing the combination to a safe from paper to a mathematical formula—even if a hacker obtains partial information, they cannot exploit it without the complete on-chain state.

Solayer introduces a Guardian mechanism, which operates statelessly—Guardians make no assumptions about historical state. Crucially, it establishes an instance bridge cap, limiting losses even in the event of security issues. To address this, the Fuzzland team implemented formal verification of the entire system, using mathematical methods to prove the logical correctness of the code, rather than relying solely on testing. Combined with on-chain replay protection, 24/7 anomaly monitoring, and real-time alerts, this provides a multi-layered defense, at least in theory.

3) Solana supports Cross-Chain Calls and composable Hooks. Using Hooks, developers can automatically trigger on-chain operations like arbitrage and liquidation after a transaction. Combining this composability with cross-chain functionality will open up a host of new possibilities. Of course, this isn't without its challenges. While the lack of a whitelisting requirement lowers the barrier to entry, allowing any token to be bridged theoretically, this undoubtedly presents security challenges and regulatory risks. Furthermore, established cross-chain bridges like Wormhole have long been deeply embedded in the Solana ecosystem, making it difficult for Solana to capture market share. While there are technological innovations, the cross-chain bridge industry ultimately relies on real-world verification of security.