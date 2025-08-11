Economist Warns Bitcoin Is Tied to Nasdaq’s Fate Amid ‘TechBubble2’ Concerns

2025/08/11 12:30

Economist Henrik Zeberg has expressed concerns about bitcoin, labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” and linking its price movements to the Nasdaq. He warns that a downturn in the Nasdaq could lead to a significant decline in bitcoin’s value.

Bitcoin Labeled a ‘Risk-Prone Asset’

In a recent analysis, economist Henrik Zeberg raised concerns about the future of bitcoin (BTC), labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” rather than a unique investment opportunity. Zeberg argues that bitcoin’s price movements are closely aligned with those of the Nasdaq, suggesting both are part of a developing phenomenon he calls “TechBubble2.”

The term reflects his belief that current market conditions mirror previous tech bubbles, which ultimately led to substantial crashes. According to Zeberg, a downturn in the Nasdaq could have dire consequences for bitcoin, potentially triggering a significant decline in its value.

In a post on X, Zeberg warned investors to be cautious of “bubble euphoria,” a sentiment that often accompanies speculative markets. He said this euphoria can cloud judgment, leading many to dismiss the risks associated with investing in BTC.

“The relationship between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq is quite simple,” Zeberg stated. “As the tech sector faces challenges, so too will Bitcoin. Investors must be prepared for the possibility of a market correction.”

Zeberg’s assertion that the Nasdaq is in a bubble is echoed by many experts who cite metrics like the “Buffett Indicator” — the market cap-to-GDP ratio — which is reportedly at 170%, well above levels seen before the dot-com bubble. This level suggests stocks may be significantly overvalued relative to the size of the economy.

Technical analysts have also pointed to “warning signs” in the market, such as a broadening top pattern in major indexes — a formation that signals increasing volatility and the potential for a significant downturn.

However, other experts reject this view, arguing that unlike previous bubbles, current market conditions are supported by robust corporate fundamentals. They point to strong profit margins and solid balance sheets across corporations.

Meanwhile, Zeberg’s analysis suggests that the market top for both BTC and tech stocks may coincide with an impending recession. As economic conditions shift, the potential for a market crash increases, raising alarms for investors who may be caught off guard.

“Understanding the broader economic context is crucial for making informed investment decisions,” Zeberg said. “Investors should not only focus on the allure of Bitcoin but also consider the risks that come with it.”

