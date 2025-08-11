Ant Group denies rumors of co-building the world's first rare earth RMB stablecoin with the People's Bank of China and China Rare Earth Group

2025/08/11 13:14
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi, Ant Group has noticed a message on the Internet claiming that "Ant Group, the People's Bank of China, and China Rare Earth Group are jointly building the world's first rare earth RMB stablecoin," and is using this to mislead investors into paying attention to related sectors. Ant Group stated that it has never had such plans with relevant institutions. The public is advised to be careful to identify and beware of being deceived.

