Reuters: Rumble considers acquiring German AI cloud company Northern Data for nearly $1.2 billion

PANews
2025/08/11 14:01
PANews reported on August 11th that Reuters reported that US video platform and cloud services provider Rumble is considering acquiring German artificial intelligence cloud group Northern Data for approximately $1.17 billion. Rumble stated that if the deal goes through, it would gain control of Northern Data's cloud computing business, Taiga, and large-scale data center division, Ardent, and plan to integrate them into its own operations. Reuters calculated that the potential total value of the transaction is approximately $1.17 billion. Northern Data stated that its board of directors is evaluating Rumble's potential acquisition offer and is open to further discussions. Furthermore, stablecoin platform Tether, a major shareholder in Northern Data, has expressed support for the transaction.

