Bank of America: "Long seven technology giants" has become the most crowded trade again, and 78% of respondents expect short-term interest rates to fall in the next 12 months

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi Data, Bank of America's August fund manager survey showed that investors are pouring back into the stock market due to optimistic earnings and improving economic sentiment. "Long the Big Seven" has become the most popular trade, including large tech stocks such as Nvidia and Microsoft. The survey covered 169 fund managers with $413 billion in assets under management, and 45% of respondents considered this trade the most popular.

Global investor sentiment reached its highest level since February 2025, with only 5% of institutions betting on a hard landing. Equity allocations increased to 14%, the highest level so far this year, but still down from 49% in December of last year. Furthermore, 78% of respondents expect short-term interest rates to fall over the next 12 months, with trade wars and inflation cited as key tail risks.