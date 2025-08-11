BNC Invests $160 Million in BNB, Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB Globally

BNB Network Company, the treasury management division of CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), has announced the acquisition of 200,000 BNB tokens, positioning itself as the largest corporate holder of BNB worldwide.

This strategic move follows a significant $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital in collaboration with YZi Labs, aimed at establishing BNB as the company’s primary reserve asset. In alignment with this crypto-focused strategy, BNC has restructured its leadership, appointing David Namdar, co-founder of Galaxy Digital, as CEO, alongside Russell Read and Saad Naja in key roles. The company intends to continue its BNB purchases until its initial treasury capital is fully utilized and may seek to raise an additional $750 million through its warrant structure, potentially bringing total proceeds to approximately $1.25 billion for further BNB acquisitions.