VC-Level Briefing: How DeSci Led the Crypto Market in a Single Day

PANews
2025/08/11 16:50
Author: hoeem

Compiled by Tim, PANews

Read this because you want to get a VC-grade research on the DeSci track, which is exactly the best performing narrative in the crypto market recently, especially on August 7th.

It's a bold idea, so keep reading. It only takes 5 minutes to read and covers:

  1. What are the most popular DeSci tokens currently?
  2. Value Discovery vs. Mind Share
  3. Funding Rate
  4. Comparison of new and old tokens
  5. DeSci track mental distribution
  6. Smart Followers vs. Regular Followers
  7. DeSci track KOL accounts worth following

DeSci was the best performing narrative sector today.

DeSci has a mere 0.2% mind share in the entire crypto space. Yes, that’s it, that little orange box in the bottom right corner.

Less attention is true, but that's not the whole story, because if we take a closer look at the biggest gainers in mindshare over the past week, we'll find that DeSci tops the list.

So, let's delve deeper into this narrative. I hope you can go from knowing nothing about DeSci to gaining a deep understanding of the key influencers at the heart of this narrative and the sources of their influence. Let's begin.

1. What are the most popular DeSci tokens currently?

  • $BIO
  • $CRYO
  • $RIF
  • $URO
  • $YNE
  • $RSC

Over the past 24 hours, BIO has maintained its leading position in the sector with over $400 million in trading volume, while other competing products have only traded between $1 million and $4 million. If you notice a surge in BIO, you might want to look for similar tokens with potential to catch up, but this is very risky!

2. Value Discovery vs. Mind Share

Let’s take a look at mindshare/FDV to perhaps see how some coins have a different mindshare than FDV.

Compared to their FDVs, the following small-cap projects have great potential:

3. Funding Rate

Not all tokens on this list have funding rates, but it’s clear that despite BIO’s surge, some people are still shorting it. This may indicate that the token still has room to rise and its price may rise further.

4. Comparison between new and old tokens

Whenever a new narrative emerges in the market, newly listed currencies usually see greater gains, which is exactly the case in the current market. Therefore, it is recommended to keep a close eye on these new currencies and other currencies that may be listed:

5. DeSci Track's Mental Distribution

  • $BIO-50%
  • $CRYO -21.43%
  • $LAKE -21.43%
  • $URO -7.14%

6. Smart Followers vs. Regular Followers

Let’s take a look at which coins have the smartest followers.

Now we can see the ratio of smart followers to regular followers and determine if they noticed a protocol earlier than others:

7. Key opinion leaders worth following in the DeSci track

Let’s take a look at who’s actively participating in reinvigorating the DeSci buzz + who’s an early adopter of this trend so you can follow them for the latest DeSci news and stay ahead of the narrative.

@zacxbt

@sjdedic

@paulkhls

@langeriuseth

@ViktorDefi

@0xSalazar

@this_investor

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

By David Duong , Coinbase Compiled by Tim, PANews Article Overview Coinbase maintains a positive outlook for the third quarter of 2025, but its view on alt season has shifted.
Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Regarding Stripe, Circle, and Tether’s successive launches of dedicated blockchains, I would like to offer two perspectives: 1) Impact on Ethereum Layer 2: Layer 2s are all working hard to
