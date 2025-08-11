CCDC: Simplifying the investment process for overseas central bank-like institutions

PANews
2025/08/11 17:23
Wink
LIKE$0,011215+%0,17
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01925-%11,04
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1457+%12,33
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06052+%0,29

PANews reported on August 11 that according to an announcement from the China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd., in order to implement the relevant requirements of the People's Bank of China and further simplify the investment process for overseas central bank-like institutions to enter the market, the China Central Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd. has decided that from now on, it will no longer require overseas central bank-like institutions to provide a signed commitment letter for the agreement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09605-%3,92
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

By David Duong , Coinbase Compiled by Tim, PANews Article Overview Coinbase maintains a positive outlook for the third quarter of 2025, but its view on alt season has shifted.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006503-%11,43
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0,002783-%13,75
Share
PANews2025/08/15 16:15
Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Regarding Stripe, Circle, and Tether’s successive launches of dedicated blockchains, I would like to offer two perspectives: 1) Impact on Ethereum Layer 2: Layer 2s are all working hard to
Wink
LIKE$0,011231+%0,27
Solayer
LAYER$0,6118-%3,05
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:00

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Indian listed company Jetking approves private placement of 460,000 shares to expand Bitcoin operations

SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.