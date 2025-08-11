Crypto ETP Inflows Rebound to $1.57B on 401(k) Approval, ETH Hits Record $8.2B YTD: CoinShares

After a sharp mid-year slowdown, digital asset investment products roared back into positive territory last week, attracting $572 million in fresh capital, according to CoinShares.

The reversal followed early-week outflows of $1 billion, which the firm’s Head of Research, James Butterfill, attributed to weak U.S. payroll data fuelling growth concerns.

Sentiment shifted sharply after the U.S. government announced plans to permit digital assets in 401(k) retirement accounts, sparking $1.57 billion of inflows in the latter half of the week.

Volumes in crypto ETPs were 23% lower than the previous month, reflecting the seasonal slowdown over the summer. Regionally, the U.S. led with $608 million in inflows, while Canada added $16.5 million. Europe remained cautious, with Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland recording combined outflows of $54.3 million.

Ethereum Hits Record $8.2B YTD Inflows

Ethereum investment products saw the strongest investor interest, attracting $268 million in inflows — the highest of any asset last week. This pushed year-to-date inflows to a record $8.2 billion and assets under management (AUM) to an all-time high of $32.6 billion, an 82% rise in 2025, according to CoinShares.

Provider data shows iShares ETFs USA was the largest beneficiary overall, pulling in $294 million for the week and $26.86 billion year-to-date.

Grayscale Investments saw $87 million in inflows despite $1.45 billion in YTD outflows, while Bitwise Funds Trust added $95 million. By contrast, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund recorded $55 million in weekly outflows and $316 million in YTD inflows.

Bitcoin Rebounds as Short Positions Unwind

Bitcoin regained momentum after two weeks of losses, registering $260 million in inflows. Short Bitcoin products saw $4 million in outflows, signalling reduced bearish positioning among investors.

Among providers, ProShares ETFs USA recorded $35 million in weekly inflows, while CoinShares XBT Provider AB saw $16 million in outflows, extending its year-to-date withdrawals to $414 million. The “Other” category, which includes smaller or niche issuers, contributed a notable $151 million in inflows for the week.

Altcoins See Targeted Gains

Outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, selected altcoins also attracted capital. Solana products drew $21.8 million in inflows, XRP took in $18.4 million, and Near added $10.1 million. These moves suggest continued interest in layer-1 and cross-border payment solutions, even as overall market volumes remain subdued.

The latest data highlights a market still sensitive to macroeconomic signals but capable of rapid sentiment shifts when regulatory clarity improves. As Butterfill notes, the approval of digital assets for 401(k) plans could be a structural driver for inflows in the months ahead, particularly if traditional asset managers expand their offerings.

